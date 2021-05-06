Overview of Dr. Richard Harano, MD

Dr. Richard Harano, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Harano works at Hoag Medical Group (HMG) in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.