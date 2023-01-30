Dr. Richard Harding, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harding is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Harding, MD
Dr. Richard Harding, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Arizona Associated Surgeons, PLLC2320 N 3RD ST, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 340-0201
Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 239-2000
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Abrazo Central Campus2000 W Bethany Home Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85015 Directions (602) 246-5747
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mercy Care
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
- Zenith Administrators Inc
I was highly satisfied with Dr. Harding. He knows his stuff and I felt heard and well taken care of.
About Dr. Richard Harding, MD
- General Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164450367
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
Dr. Harding has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harding accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harding has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harding works at
Dr. Harding has seen patients for Hyperparathyroidism, Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harding on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Harding. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harding.
