Dr. Richard Harkaway, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Harkaway, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia, Roxborough Memorial Hospital and Temple University Hospital.
Drexel Obstetrics & Gynecology216 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3200
Mercy Urology Associates231n N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 762-3200
Hahnemann University Hospital Campus232 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102 Directions (215) 762-3200
Albert Einstein Medical Center5401 Old York Rd Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 677-0667
Urologic Consultants Of Southeastern Pennsylvania9880 Bustleton Ave Ste 208, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Directions
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Roxborough Memorial Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Dr. Harkaway is the best - don’t listen to the other comments, they probably just were being rude to the front desk ladies. Definitely recommend you there and Trust the process.
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- University Of Pa Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- John Hopkins U
Dr. Harkaway has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harkaway accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkaway has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkaway on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Harkaway speaks Russian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkaway. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkaway.
