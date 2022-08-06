Overview of Dr. Richard Harrison, MD

Dr. Richard Harrison, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med|Baylor University and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Harrison works at Steward Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, Melbourne in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis and Broken Arm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.