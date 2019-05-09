Dr. Hastings II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hastings II, DO
Dr. Richard Hastings II, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Harvard Medical Clinic1851 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 749-1720
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1225239155
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Hastings II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hastings II. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hastings II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hastings II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hastings II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.