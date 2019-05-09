See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tulsa, OK
Internal Medicine
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Hastings II, DO

Dr. Richard Hastings II, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Hastings II works at Harvard Medical Clinic in Tulsa, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hastings II' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Harvard Medical Clinic
    1851 E 71st St, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 749-1720

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
5.0
Based on 6 ratings
May 09, 2019
About Dr. Richard Hastings II, DO

  Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  43 years of experience
  English
NPI Number
  1225239155
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Board Certifications
  Internal Medicine
What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

