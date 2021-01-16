Dr. Hatch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hatch, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Hatch, MD
Dr. Richard Hatch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Hatch works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Hatch's Office Locations
-
1
CSRA Womens Health820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 1B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 432-0606
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hatch?
Through the entire pregnancy and delivery I had the best experience with Dr. Hatch! I’m just so happy I found him! He listens, explains everything and is very respectful!
About Dr. Richard Hatch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1679528731
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hatch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hatch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hatch works at
Dr. Hatch has seen patients for Miscarriages, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hatch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Hatch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hatch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hatch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hatch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.