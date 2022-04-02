Overview of Dr. Richard Hayes, MD

Dr. Richard Hayes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Hayes works at RICHARD M HAYES MD in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.