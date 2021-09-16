Overview

Dr. Richard Hays, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital, HCA Florida JFK North Hospital, HCA Florida Palms West Hospital and Wellington Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Hays works at Richard M. Hayes, MD,PA in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.