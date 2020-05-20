Overview

Dr. Richard Hempstead, MD is a Dermatologist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.



Dr. Hempstead works at Richard W Hempstead MD in Las Cruces, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Shingles, Contact Dermatitis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.