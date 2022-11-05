Dr. Richard Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Henry, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Henry, MD
Dr. Richard Henry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in North Little Rock, AR. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine.
Dr. Henry works at
Dr. Henry's Office Locations
-
1
Little Rock Eye Clinic Llp4104 Richards Rd, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 224-5658
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henry?
I have seen many eye doctors in my 68 years of having weak eyesight. Dr. Henry is the only one who was able to get me the correct prescription. He is always friendly and very professional.
About Dr. Richard Henry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1679514343
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henry works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.