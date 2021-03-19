Overview of Dr. Richard Henrys, MD

Dr. Richard Henrys, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Henrys works at Revival Orthopaedics, miami fl in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hip Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.