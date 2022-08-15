Dr. Richard Heppe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heppe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Heppe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Heppe, MD
Dr. Richard Heppe, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denver, CO. They completed their residency with University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
Dr. Heppe works at
Dr. Heppe's Office Locations
The Urology Center of Colorado2777 Mile High Stadium Cir Ste 1, Denver, CO 80211 Directions (303) 963-0550
The Urology Center of Colorado - Lone Tree9695 S Yosemite St Ste 359, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0551
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Heppe to be very professional and caring. Dr. Heppe was knowledgeable, thoughtful, and very dedicated to my well-being. I would highly recommend Dr. Heppe for your urological needs.
About Dr. Richard Heppe, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1649207077
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Health Sciences Center
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Heppe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Heppe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Heppe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Heppe works at
Dr. Heppe has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Heppe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Heppe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Heppe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Heppe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Heppe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.