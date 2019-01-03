Overview

Dr. Richard Herdener, MD is a Dermatologist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.



Dr. Herdener works at Dermatology Specialists Of Spokane in Spokane, WA with other offices in Liberty Lake, WA and West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Intertrigo, Itchy Skin and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.