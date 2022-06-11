Overview of Dr. Richard Herman, MD

Dr. Richard Herman, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Herman works at Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC in Lansdale, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.