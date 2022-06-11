Dr. Richard Herman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Herman, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Herman, MD
Dr. Richard Herman, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Herman's Office Locations
Otolaryngology Plastic Surgery Associates, PC2100 N Broad St Ste 102, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 368-5290
Hospital Affiliations
- Doylestown Hospital
- Grand View Health
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herman is very professional and listens to me and then provides me with valuable information I can understand
About Dr. Richard Herman, MD
- Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114080280
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University School of Medicine
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Herman works at
