Dr. Richard Hernandez, MD
Dr. Richard Hernandez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston.
Alamo Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons12650 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 656-4363Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Alamo Osteopathic Physician Sgn1339 Fair Ave, San Antonio, TX 78223 Directions (210) 533-3864Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Alamo Osteopathic Physician Sgn705 Kirk Pl, San Antonio, TX 78226 Directions (210) 225-2200
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Family Medicine
- 65 years of experience
- English
- 1336242023
- Bexar Co Hospital
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
Dr. Hernandez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hernandez accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hernandez works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.