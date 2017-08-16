Dr. Herrscher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richard Herrscher, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Herrscher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Dr. Herrscher works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Allergy, Immunology and Respiratory Care, PA3600 Communications Pkwy Ste 675, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 473-7544
-
2
Aircare8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 373-1773
-
3
AIR Care915 W Exchange Pkwy Ste 160, Allen, TX 75013 Directions (214) 373-1773
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Herrscher?
Great Dr. overall good experience. He was considerate and the allergy testing wasn’t bad.
About Dr. Richard Herrscher, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568425700
Education & Certifications
- University Tex Sw Med Center And Affil Hosps
- Parkland Memorial Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- SMU
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herrscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Herrscher works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrscher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrscher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.