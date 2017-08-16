See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Plano, TX
Dr. Richard Herrscher, MD

Internal Medicine
4.2 (9)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Herrscher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Herrscher works at AIR Care in Plano, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Allen, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy, Immunology and Respiratory Care, PA
    3600 Communications Pkwy Ste 675, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 473-7544
  2. 2
    Aircare
    8440 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 350, Dallas, TX 75231 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-1773
  3. 3
    AIR Care
    915 W Exchange Pkwy Ste 160, Allen, TX 75013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 373-1773

Hospital Affiliations
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Asthma
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fruit and Vegetable Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Richard Herrscher, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568425700
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Tex Sw Med Center And Affil Hosps
    Internship
    • Parkland Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    Undergraduate School
    • SMU
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Herrscher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrscher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrscher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrscher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrscher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

