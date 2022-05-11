Dr. Richard Hertle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hertle, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Hertle, MD
Dr. Richard Hertle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.
Dr. Hertle works at
Dr. Hertle's Office Locations
Akron Children's Vision Center300 Locust St Ste 490, Akron, OH 44302 Directions (330) 543-5290
Pediatric & Adolescent Urology Inc215 W Bowery St, Akron, OH 44308 Directions (330) 543-2778
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hertle?
Dr. Hertle is 100% the best specialist my daughter has had since her diagnosis at age 5, she is now 21. He has taken wonderful care of her eyes for 11 years. There are no words to express my gratitude. He truly cares and goes way above and beyond!
About Dr. Richard Hertle, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1942274360
Education & Certifications
- Louis Stokes VA Medical Center
- Boston Medical Center
- St Lukes
- NE Ohio U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hertle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertle works at
Dr. Hertle has seen patients for Nystagmus, Lazy Eye and Esotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hertle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.