Overview of Dr. Richard Hertle, MD

Dr. Richard Hertle, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NE Ohio U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Akron Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hertle works at Akron Children's Vision Center in Akron, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nystagmus, Lazy Eye and Esotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.