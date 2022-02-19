Dr. Richard Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hill, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Hill, MD
Dr. Richard Hill, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.
Dr. Hill's Office Locations
South Shore ENT825 Main St Fl 2, Weymouth, MA 02190 Directions (781) 803-6380
Hospital Affiliations
- South Shore Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hill was so patient and explained everything in as much detail as I needed. He removed the stone from my blocked parotid gland with a minimum of fuss. I can't believe I finally found an ENT I feel completely comfortable with. He's the best.
About Dr. Richard Hill, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1831114057
Education & Certifications
- Albany Med Center Hosps
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
