Dr. Hinton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Hinton, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Hinton, MD
Dr. Richard Hinton, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.
Dr. Hinton's Office Locations
Neurology Consultants of Dallas8390 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy Ste 1000, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (214) 750-9977Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hinton is the most caring and compassionate doctor I have ever come across. He gave me lot of time and listened with utmost patience to all my symptoms . He and his staff genuinely cares for his patients and when it comes to knowledge and experience, nobody can match him.
About Dr. Richard Hinton, MD
- Neurology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1194821942
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor University
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinton has seen patients for Ataxia, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.