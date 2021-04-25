Overview of Dr. Richard Holevas, MD

Dr. Richard Holevas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Holevas works at Orange Coast Urology in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hydrocele along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.