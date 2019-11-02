Overview

Dr. Richard Hope, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.



Dr. Hope works at Lubbock Dermatology in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.