Dr. Richard Hope, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Hope, MD is a Dermatologist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Lubbock Dermatology & Skin Cancer Ctr3601 22ND ST, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 796-7193
Covenant High Plains Surgry Ctr3610 22nd St, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 776-4772
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
My experiences with Dr. Hope have been great! His nurses are amazing as well. It is very obvious that he has a true passion for his job and truly cares about his patients. He made me feel more like a friend than his patient and I appreciate that.
About Dr. Richard Hope, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457346819
- U Ark Sch Med
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Angelo State University, San Angelo, Texas
- Dermatology
Dr. Hope has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Contact Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hope speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Hope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hope.
