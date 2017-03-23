Dr. Richard Horowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Horowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Horowitz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
NYU Langone South Shore Heart--Rockville Centre242 Merrick Rd Ste 402, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 763-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very caring and thorough dr.
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1023009289
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
