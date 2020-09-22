Dr. Richard Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Howell, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Howell, MD
Dr. Richard Howell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago
Dr. Howell's Office Locations
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 446-5993
Orthocare Florida4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 527-5272
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Howell?
Dr. Howell did an amazing job reconstructing my rotator cuff and worked around my shoulder tattoo so not to scar it. I highly recommend Dr. Howell!
About Dr. Richard Howell, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1609139336
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- MESSIAH COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Howell accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Howell has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.