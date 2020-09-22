See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Clearwater, FL
Dr. Richard Howell, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Richard Howell, MD

Dr. Richard Howell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Chicago

Dr. Howell works at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howell's Office Locations

    Morton Plant Hospital
    300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 446-5993
    Orthocare Florida
    4600 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 527-5272

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Clavicle Fracture
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Howell, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • English
    • 1609139336
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Chicago
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    • MESSIAH COLLEGE
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Howell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howell has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Howell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

