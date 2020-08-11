Overview of Dr. Richard Howells II, MD

Dr. Richard Howells II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.



Dr. Howells II works at Ear, Nose and Throat associates of Central Pennsylvania, Altoona PA in Altoona, PA with other offices in Roaring Spring, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.