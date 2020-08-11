Dr. Richard Howells II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howells II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Howells II, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Howells II, MD
Dr. Richard Howells II, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Conemaugh Nason Medical Center and Upmc Altoona.
Dr. Howells II works at
Dr. Howells II' Office Locations
Ear, Nose, and Throat Associates of Central PA3341 Beale Ave, Altoona, PA 16601 Directions (814) 944-5357
Nason Hospital105 Nason Dr, Roaring Spring, PA 16673 Directions (814) 944-5357
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Nason Medical Center
- Upmc Altoona
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
NO NEED TO WORRY WITH DR. HOWELLS. I HIGHLY RECOMMED HIM. HE IS CAPABLE OF HANDLING YOUR SITUATION AND IS VERY CARING. HE TAKES TIME WITH YOU AND DOESN'T RUSH OUT OF THE ROOM TO THE PATIENT. HE DID THE BALLON PROCEDURE ON MY SINUS AND OPENED UP THE MAXILLARY AREA. THIS WAS DONE ON JULY 31, 2020 AND TODAY IS AUGUST 11, 2020 AND ALREADY I CAN BREATHE BETTER. I WORRIED MYSELF SICK OVER THIS SO PLEASE DON'T DO THAT!! ITS ALL GOOD. I AM VERY HAPPY EVEN THOUGH IT MEANT SURGERY.
About Dr. Richard Howells II, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1720085814
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
