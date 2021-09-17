Dr. Richard Howes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Howes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Howes, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.
Richard Howes, M.D.2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 261-6565
Swla Center for Health Services Pharmacy-lafayette500 Patterson St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Directions (337) 769-6537
University Pediatrics4212 W Congress St Ste 1403, Lafayette, LA 70506 Directions (337) 703-3360
- Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
- 50 years of experience
- English
- Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
- LSU
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
- Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Howes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howes.
