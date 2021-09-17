See All Pediatric Developmental Behavioral Health Doctors in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Richard Howes, MD

Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
4.1 (18)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Howes, MD

Dr. Richard Howes, MD is a Developmental-Behavioral Pediatric Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics.

Dr. Howes works at Richard Howes, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Howes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Howes, M.D.
    2390 W Congress St, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 261-6565
  2. 2
    Swla Center for Health Services Pharmacy-lafayette
    500 Patterson St, Lafayette, LA 70501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 769-6537
  3. 3
    University Pediatrics
    4212 W Congress St Ste 1403, Lafayette, LA 70506 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 703-3360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Conduct Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever Chevron Icon
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 17, 2021
    Excellent
    — Sep 17, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Howes, MD

    Specialties
    • Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669494399
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Med Center La New Orleans Lsu
    Internship
    • LSU
    Medical Education
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHWESTERN LOUISIANA
    Board Certifications
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Howes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Howes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howes works at Richard Howes, M.D. in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Howes’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Howes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

