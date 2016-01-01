Overview of Dr. Richard Hoyt, MD

Dr. Richard Hoyt, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from University of Kentucky College of Medicine and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hoyt works at Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Coccygeal Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.