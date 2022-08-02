Dr. Richard Huggins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huggins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Huggins, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Huggins, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Dr. Huggins works at
Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road5500 Auto Club Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 425-4500
Henry Ford Medical Center - New Center One3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Huggins has treated my husband many years for Hidradenitis Suppurativa In the beginning the conditions was unheard of and embarrassing but the level of care, concern and respect shown to my husband by Dr. Huggins and his staff to this day is unmatched. We are so grateful for him!
About Dr. Richard Huggins, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Huggins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Huggins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Huggins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Huggins works at
Dr. Huggins has seen patients for Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Huggins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Huggins. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Huggins.
