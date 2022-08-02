Overview

Dr. Richard Huggins, MD is a Dermatologist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Seton Hall University and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Huggins works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Ford Road in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.