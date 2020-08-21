Dr. Richard Hulsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hulsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hulsey, MD
Dr. Richard Hulsey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center, Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre, Parkland Health Center - Farmington, St. Luke's Hospital and Washington County Memorial Hospital.
Orthopedic Associates LLC, 1050 Old des Peres Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63131
Orthopedic Associates, 3844 S Lindbergh Blvd Ste 125, Saint Louis, MO 63127
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Parkland Health Center - Bonne Terre
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- St. Luke's Hospital
- Washington County Memorial Hospital
I am 71 I had both knees replaced. I was amazed nothing is overlooked. Fantastic team of people doing an awesome job. The machine that circulates the cold water really helped. Dr Hulsey listens to you. Gives you an honest opinion. He doesnt pressure you. I went 10 years with knees that got worse. As soon as I find a backup babysitter for 3 greatgrand kids I will have Dr Hulsey fix my right rotator cuff. It really aches. Dr Hulsey has assembled an awesome team and Missouri Baptist exceeds any hospital I have been in.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- Pacific Med Ctr
- Wash U/Barnes Hosp
- University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia
Dr. Hulsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hulsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hulsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hulsey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hulsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hulsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hulsey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hulsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hulsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.