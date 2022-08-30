Dr. Richard Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Hung, MD
Dr. Richard Hung, MD is a Sinus Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sinus Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Hung's Office Locations
The Center for ENT/ The Center for Allergy and Sinus4191 Bellaire Blvd Ste 200, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 795-5343Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:30pm
The Center for ENT6624 Fannin St Ste 1480, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-5343
Hospital Affiliations
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hung is one of the best doctor in town. He found out my problem right at the first visited. he listened to you patiently and gave all helpful suggestions..... Highly recommend!
About Dr. Richard Hung, MD
- Sinus Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1760464093
Education & Certifications
- Med College Wi
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Baylor Coll of Med
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has seen patients for Sinusitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hung speaks Mandarin.
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
