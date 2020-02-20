Overview

Dr. Richard Hussey III, MD is a Dermatologist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.



Dr. Hussey III works at Myrtle Beach Dermatology in Myrtle Beach, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis and Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.