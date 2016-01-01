Dr. Richard Hwang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hwang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hwang, MD
Dr. Richard Hwang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sierra Medical Center.
Southwest Retina Consultants PA1700 Curie Dr Ste 3800, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 532-3912
Southwest Retina Consultants3900 E Lohman Ave Ste A, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-4774
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Ophthalmology
- 9 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Hwang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hwang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hwang works at
Dr. Hwang has seen patients for Macular Edema, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hwang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hwang speaks Spanish.
Dr. Hwang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hwang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hwang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hwang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.