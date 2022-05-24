See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Hicksville, NY
Dr. Richard Iammatteo, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4.5 (18)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Richard Iammatteo, MD

Dr. Richard Iammatteo, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They completed their residency with Pinnaclehlth Sys Polyclinic

Dr. Iammatteo works at Complete Health Care in Hicksville, NY with other offices in Mystic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Vertigo and Dizziness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iammatteo's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Gerard J. Cusa M.d. Pllc
    400 S Oyster Bay Rd Ste 302, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 433-1190
  2. 2
    Drs R Main W Ware and R Iammatteo
    23 Clara Dr, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 536-1666

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Plainview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Richard Iammatteo, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1154327492
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Pinnaclehlth Sys Polyclinic
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iammatteo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iammatteo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iammatteo has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Vertigo and Dizziness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iammatteo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Iammatteo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iammatteo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iammatteo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iammatteo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

