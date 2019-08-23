Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Illgen II is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD
Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Fort Memorial Hospital, Unitypoint Health Meriter and UW Health University Hospital.
Dr. Illgen II's Office Locations
The American Center4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, WI 53718 Directions (608) 263-7540
University Hospital600 Highland Ave, Madison, WI 53792 Directions (608) 263-7540
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Memorial Hospital
- Unitypoint Health Meriter
- UW Health University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Illgen was amazing in his ability to empathize, explain and execute my THA at the wonderful UW at the American Medical Center. A very positive experience from start to finish.
About Dr. Richard Illgen II, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1255395976
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Illgen II has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Illgen II accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Illgen II has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Illgen II has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Peripheral Nerve Block, Nerve Block and Somatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Illgen II on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Illgen II. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Illgen II.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Illgen II, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Illgen II appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.