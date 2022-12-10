Dr. Richard Ingram, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ingram is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Ingram, MD
Dr. Richard Ingram, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Hematology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from State University Of New York Health Science Center At Syracuse and is affiliated with Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic and Winchester Medical Center.
Shenandoah Oncology400 Campus Blvd, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-1108
- Valley Health Shenandoah Memorial Hospital Multispecialty Clinic
- Winchester Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He’s outstanding and I’m glad my NP recommended him
- University of Virginia Health Sciences Center
- State University Of New York Health Science Center At Syracuse
- HARTWICK COLLEGE
Dr. Ingram has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ingram accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ingram has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ingram on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Ingram. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ingram.
