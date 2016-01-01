Overview

Dr. Richard Jackson II, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Jackson II works at Novant Health Child & Adolescent Psychiatric Medicine - Kimel Park in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD, Conduct Disorder and Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.