Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Jackson, MD
Dr. Richard Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Hospital For Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Assoc17051 Dallas Pkwy Ste 35-, Addison, TX 75001 Directions (972) 665-4810
Dallas Neurosurgical And Spine Associates8230 Walnut Hill Ln Ste 220, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 750-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Methodist Hospital For Surgery
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas
- Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jackson has operated on my back more than once. He is an expert in his field. Patient, on time and personal. My back is a mess, but he has kept me on my feet for quite a few years. Highly recommend him and his staff.
About Dr. Richard Jackson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851387625
Education & Certifications
- University Fla
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Neurosurgery
