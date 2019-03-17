Overview of Dr. Richard Jackson, MD

Dr. Richard Jackson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Hospital For Surgery, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Institute for Surgery at Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas.



Dr. Jackson works at Dallas Neurosurgical & Spine Associates in Plano, TX with other offices in Addison, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.