Dr. Richard Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jackson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Richard Jackson, MD
Dr. Richard Jackson, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Vascular Neurology
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations
-
1
Saratoga Headache Center7 Southside Dr Ste 206, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Directions (518) 709-0005Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Alice Hyde Medical Center
- Ellis Hospital
- MVHS St. Luke's Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jackson?
Dr.Jackson, is a very talented man. He has calmed my nervous ever sense he diagnosed me with all my conditions. He has worked hard to get treatments for me. If you’re looking a specialist in the area this is the guy you want. He goes above and beyond fie his patients care. He knows his stuff and will put your mind at rest.he takes a long time with his patients to make sure they understand everything he brought up and that the family members understand as well and no one has any questions. I was there for a while going over everything and getting treatment plans in line. He truly cares about his patient's and doesn’t rush you out of his office.
About Dr. Richard Jackson, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1932427218
Education & Certifications
- Vascular Neurology
- New York Univ Med Ctr
- Epilepsy, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jackson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.