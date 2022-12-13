See All Vascular Neurologists in Clifton Park, NY
Dr. Richard Jackson, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.6 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Richard Jackson, MD

Dr. Richard Jackson, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Clifton Park, NY. They completed their fellowship with Vascular Neurology

Dr. Jackson works at Saratoga Headache Center, Clifton Park, NY in Clifton Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Jackson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Saratoga Headache Center
    7 Southside Dr Ste 206, Clifton Park, NY 12065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (518) 709-0005
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Albany Medical Center Hospital
  • Alice Hyde Medical Center
  • Ellis Hospital
  • MVHS St. Luke's Campus

Search for conditions or procedures.
Migraine
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing
Migraine
Memory Evaluation
ImPACT Testing

Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Richard Jackson, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • English
    • 1932427218
    Education & Certifications

    • Vascular Neurology
    • New York Univ Med Ctr
    • Epilepsy, Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jackson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jackson works at Saratoga Headache Center, Clifton Park, NY in Clifton Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Jackson’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jackson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

