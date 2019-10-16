Overview

Dr. Richard James, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Brunswick, GA. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of The Health Sciences|USUHS F E HEBERT SCH OF MED.



Dr. James works at James Richard MD in Brunswick, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Skin Cancer and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.