Overview of Dr. Richard James, MD

Dr. Richard James, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.



Dr. James works at Developmental Psychiatric Ctr in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.