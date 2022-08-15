Dr. Richard James, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. James is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard James, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard James, MD
Dr. Richard James, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. James works at
Dr. James' Office Locations
Developmental Psychiatric Ctr4236 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 794-6617Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. James is a great listener and has amazing insight into your life. He prescribes whatever you need also.
About Dr. Richard James, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1962445478
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. James has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. James has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. James has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. James on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. James. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. James.
