Overview

Dr. Richard Janovitz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Janovitz works at Family Medical Center in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.