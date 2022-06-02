Overview of Dr. Richard Jelsma, MD

Dr. Richard Jelsma, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.



Dr. Jelsma works at Richard D. Jelsma, MD, PA in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Internal Derangement of Knee and Rotator Cuff Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.