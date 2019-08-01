Dr. Richard Jennings, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jennings is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jennings, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Jennings, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Trinity Medical Wny PC3435 Bailey Ave, Buffalo, NY 14215 Directions (716) 835-2966
Southtowns Ambulatory Anesthesia Pllc5959 Big Tree Rd, Orchard Park, NY 14127 Directions (716) 710-8266
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Independent Health
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- North America Administrators (NAA)
- Universal Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor and highly recommended. I was fortunate to have him take care of me after my heart surgery. Dr Jennings and his staff are all highly skilled and professional team. Cannot thank them enough.
About Dr. Richard Jennings, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1306800552
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Hahnemann Universtiy - Philadelphia
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jennings has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jennings accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennings has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Jennings. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jennings.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jennings, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jennings appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.