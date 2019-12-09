Dr. Jimenez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Jimenez, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Jimenez, MD
Dr. Richard Jimenez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bothell, WA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Whidbeyhealth Medical Center.
Dr. Jimenez's Office Locations
Western Washington Arthritis Clinic1909 214th St SE Ste 211, Bothell, WA 98021 Directions (425) 248-2626Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Whidbeyhealth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Jimenez since 1997. I have always counted on his honesty, professionalism and treatment plan to take care of my medical needs, he spends time with you explaining what the best options are and even if you choose to try alternatives he supports his patients 110% . I have recommended family and friends to him who have all been very pleased with the care they receive from him. As with all great physician's if your a new patient and need to get an appointment do so ahead of time.
About Dr. Richard Jimenez, MD
- Rheumatology
- 49 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jimenez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jimenez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jimenez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jimenez.
