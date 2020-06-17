Dr. Richard Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Johnson, MD
Dr. Richard Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.
Blue Mountain Pathology Professioanl Corporation1802 Braeburn Dr, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 772-3480Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 1960 Electric Rd Ste 3, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 772-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Dr. Johnson is in deed my favorite doctor. He and his staff is, and has over the years been very helpful, courteous, and respectful. He is thorough, efficient and makes sure you understand what he is doing and why he is doing it. As a diabetic I know the importance of his knowledge and expertise concerning the care of my eyes. I highly recommend his service to others.
- Ophthalmology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Va
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
