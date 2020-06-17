Overview of Dr. Richard Johnson, MD

Dr. Richard Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd. in Salem, VA with other offices in Roanoke, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Eye Infections and Corneal Diseases along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.