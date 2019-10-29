See All Neurosurgeons in Garden City, NY
Dr. Richard Johnson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (16)
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Johnson, MD

Dr. Richard Johnson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.

Dr. Johnson works at Christopher R. Sellars D.o. PC in Garden City, NY with other offices in Kew Gardens, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnson's Office Locations

    Christopher R. Sellars D.o. PC
    877 Stewart Ave Ste 28, Garden City, NY 11530
    Industrial Medicine Associates
    8002 Kew Gardens Rd, Kew Gardens, NY 11415

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Spondylolisthesis
Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm
Cerebrovascular Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc Surgery
Hydrocephalus
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
Low Back Pain
Meningiomas
Myelopathy
Neuroplasty
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pituitary Tumor
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Fusion
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Traumatic Brain Injury
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM)
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
Bone Cancer
Brain Abscess
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Brain Surgery
Broken Neck
Cauda Equina Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
Chiari Malformation Type 1
Chiari Malformation Type 2
Chiari's Deformity
Cranial Trauma
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair
Dural Tear
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture
Nerve Block, Somatic
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Neurostimulation
Neurostimulator Implantation
Osteosarcoma
Pathological Spine Fracture
Polyneuropathy
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Rasmussen's Syndrome
Secondary Malignancies
Skull Base Surgery
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
Spinal Cord Stimulation
Spine Deformities
Spine Fracture Treatment
Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
Subdural Hemorrhage
Thoracic Spine Fracture
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
Torticollis
Upper Back Pain
    Oct 29, 2019
    Celeste Roth — Oct 29, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Johnson, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1356495782
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Hlth Sci Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

