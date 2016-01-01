Dr. Richard Johnson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Johnson, DPM
Overview of Dr. Richard Johnson, DPM
Dr. Richard Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.
Dr. Johnson works at
Dr. Johnson's Office Locations
Coastal Podiatry3805 Crill Ave, Palatka, FL 32177 Directions (386) 328-1122
Coastal Foot & Ankle Wellness Center LLC1740 Tree Blvd Ste 112, Saint Augustine, FL 32084 Directions (904) 826-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Johnson, DPM
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
