Overview of Dr. Richard Johnson, DPM

Dr. Richard Johnson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Palatka, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Flagler Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Coastal Podiatry in Palatka, FL with other offices in Saint Augustine, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.