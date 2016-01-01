Overview

Dr. Richard Johnson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pacific Palisades, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Pacific Palisades Medical Group in Pacific Palisades, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.