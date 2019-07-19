Overview of Dr. Richard Johnston, MD

Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Minnesota Oncology in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN and Golden Valley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.