Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
Minnesota Oncology - Plymouth2805 Campus Dr Ste 435, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Directions (612) 251-5296
Edina Retina Consultants PA6525 France Ave S Ste 300A, Edina, MN 55435 Directions (952) 345-8200
Golden Valley Office8501 Golden Valley Rd Ste 100, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Directions (763) 416-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I,too, may be the cause of making others wait. Dr. Johnston fit me in and showed compassion when having to tell me about the cancer tumor in my eye and taking time to talk about treatment. He was very professional and caring.
About Dr. Richard Johnston, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1154398824
Education & Certifications
- USC
- U Toronto, Ontario
- University of Toronto, Fac Med
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
