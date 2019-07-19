See All Ophthalmologists in Minneapolis, MN
Dr. Richard Johnston, MD

Ophthalmology
3.2 (24)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Richard Johnston, MD

Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Toronto, Fac Med and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital.

Dr. Johnston works at Minnesota Oncology in Minneapolis, MN with other offices in Edina, MN and Golden Valley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Johnston's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Minnesota Oncology - Plymouth
    2805 Campus Dr Ste 435, Minneapolis, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (612) 251-5296
  2. 2
    Edina Retina Consultants PA
    6525 France Ave S Ste 300A, Edina, MN 55435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 345-8200
  3. 3
    Golden Valley Office
    8501 Golden Valley Rd Ste 100, Golden Valley, MN 55427 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 416-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Eye Cancer
Benign Neoplasm of Eye

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Enterprise Group
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HealthSmart
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PreferredOne
    • Principal Life
    • Simplifi
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.2
    Jul 19, 2019
    I,too, may be the cause of making others wait. Dr. Johnston fit me in and showed compassion when having to tell me about the cancer tumor in my eye and taking time to talk about treatment. He was very professional and caring.
    Jul 19, 2019
    About Dr. Richard Johnston, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154398824
    Education & Certifications

    • USC
    • U Toronto, Ontario
    • University of Toronto, Fac Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Johnston, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Eye Cancer and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

