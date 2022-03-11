See All Family Doctors in Englewood, CO
Dr. Richard Jolly, DO

Family Medicine
3.8 (30)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Jolly, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. Jolly works at Colorado Senior Provider Network in Englewood, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rocky Mountain Urgent Care and Family Medicine
    730 W Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 974-7464
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    About Dr. Richard Jolly, DO

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194732040
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rocky Mountain Hospital
    Internship
    • Bosford General Hospital, Farminton Hills, Mi
    Medical Education
    • Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Colorado At Denver
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Jolly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jolly works at Colorado Senior Provider Network in Englewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Jolly’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jolly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jolly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jolly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

