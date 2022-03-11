Dr. Richard Jolly, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jolly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jolly, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Jolly, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Jolly works at
Locations
Rocky Mountain Urgent Care and Family Medicine730 W Hampden Ave Ste 200, Englewood, CO 80110 Directions (720) 974-7464Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Colorado Access
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jolly is compassionate and caring. Doesn't rush you, takes time to answer any questions.
About Dr. Richard Jolly, DO
- Family Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1194732040
Education & Certifications
- Rocky Mountain Hospital
- Bosford General Hospital, Farminton Hills, Mi
- Kansas City University Of Med And Biosciences College Of Osteopathic Med
- University of Colorado At Denver
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jolly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jolly accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jolly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Jolly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jolly.
