Dr. Richard Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Jones, MD
Overview of Dr. Richard Jones, MD
Dr. Richard Jones, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Richard D Jones Pediatrics3520 E Shields Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 225-3700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
My kids went to Dr Jones years ago. I have a grandson now who sees Dr Jones. I can tell you he is the most caring pediatrician there ever was…. One time when my son was 4 years old, faked a sore throat to go see Dr Jones! Before the Dr came in the room my son confessed he didn’t have a sore throat at all but missed Dr Jones and loves him. My son had asthma and we were there a lot but for a period of time my son wasn’t sick and so we hadn’t gone in for an appointment. I am thanking you Dr Jones 35 years later….
About Dr. Richard Jones, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1093807448
Education & Certifications
- Comm Med Center University Med Ct|So Il University School Of Med
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.